Project Row Houses and CASE Announce 2020 Open Call for Year-Long Residency

Project Row Houses (PRH) and the Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) at the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts (KGMCA) at University of Houston have announced their collaborative fellowship open call. Two year-long fellowships will be awarded by the KGMCA-PRH program, which allows participants to engage in creative collaborations that involve Houston’s Third Ward community, and address issues important to the community members.

Sixto Wagan, Director of CASE, and Ryan N. Dennis, PRH’s Curator and Programs Director, will mentor the two chosen fellows over the course of their year-long residency. Residents will also receive support from local artists, faculty members, and community members and leaders. At the program’s conclusion, the fellows will present their research to the public.

Non-Houston residents and applicants with an undergraduate degree or equivalent experience are encouraged to apply. The 2019 residents Libby Bland and Sarah Rafael García were announced by Glasstire last February.

For a list of all supporting materials and a link to the application, please go here. The deadline is Friday, October 25, 2019, and fellowship recipients will be notified in December.

For more information, please visit projectrowhouses.org.

The Center for Art and Social Engagement (CASE) in the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts (KGMCA) at the University of Houston focuses on the relational aspects of art and its impact on audiences and communities. Key to KGMCA is understanding our relationship to our local and national community. CASE furthers that goal through active research, innovative partnerships, and developing opportunities for engaged dialogue through creative practice.

Project Row Houses (PRH) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people and enriching communities through engagement, art and direct action. PRH was founded in 1993 to be the catalyst for transforming community through the celebration of art and African-American history and culture. Inspired by the work of German avant-garde artist Joseph Beuys and African-American painter Dr. John Biggers, the seven founders – James Bettison, Bert Long, Jr., Jesse Lott, Rick Lowe, Floyd Newsum, Bert Samples, and George Smith – purchased 22 historic shotgun-style row houses on two blocks in a disinvested neighborhood in Houston’s Historic Third Ward and began using the houses as spaces for thematic art interventions.