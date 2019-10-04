Tonight! UFOs Over Lubbock, Round Two, Kicks Off

Tonight: Catch some of your favorite Texas printmakers at the Charles Adams Studio Projects (CASP) for the First Friday Art Trail in Lubbock. Artists Carlos Hernandez of Houston’s Burning Bones Press, John Hancock of Waco’s The Amazing Hancock Brothers, and Dirk Fowler of Lubbock’s F2 Design return for the second iteration of UFOs Over Lubbock High Plains Print Slinger Showcase and Exhibition at 5&J Gallery, along with 14 other Texas print artists and shops (plus one from Chicago). The programming included a Thursday night exquisite corpse linocut workshop in the Helen Devitt Jones Print Studio at CASP, and is rumored to include an opening ceremony at 5:30 Friday (tonight), with masks and an 8-foot rocket ship (rumor provided by CASP project manager Chad Plunket).

UFOs Over Lubbock founder Carlos Hernandez says: “The point is to showcase Texas printmakers and artists. There will be affordable prints available, along with this years commemorative poster of an alien Buddy Holly. The whole exhibition name is a tribute to the 1951 sighting of UFOs over Lubbock … we like to pretend that Buddy Holly never died, he was just abducted.”

The exhibition opening is from 6-10 PM on Friday, October 4th at the 5&J Gallery at CASP is part of Lubbock’s popular First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is a non-profit arts organization that supports artists of the High Plains of West Texas and beyond. CASP was founded by gallerist Charles Adams. The campus includes the Charles Adams Gallery, the CASP Live/Work Studios, The Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio, the 5&J Gallery, the CH Foundation Metals Studio and Foundry, and the Texas Tech University School of Art Satellite Gallery. CASP promotes an environment of creative exchange and community engagement though public workshops, demonstrations, lectures, tours, studio classes, and First Friday Art Trail events.