Tonight! UFOs Over Lubbock, Round Two, Kicks Off

by Glasstire October 4, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
UFOs-over-Lubbuck

UFOs over Lubbuck is in its second year, at the Charles Adams Studio Projects (CASP), for The First Friday Art Trail in Lubbock, Texas.

Tonight: Catch some of your favorite Texas printmakers at the Charles Adams Studio Projects (CASP) for the First Friday Art Trail in Lubbock. Artists Carlos Hernandez of Houston’s Burning Bones Press, John Hancock of Waco’s The Amazing Hancock Brothers, and Dirk Fowler of Lubbock’s F2 Design return for the second iteration of UFOs Over Lubbock High Plains Print Slinger Showcase and Exhibition at 5&J Gallery, along with 14 other Texas print artists and shops (plus one from Chicago). The programming included a Thursday night exquisite corpse linocut workshop in the Helen Devitt Jones Print Studio at CASP, and is rumored to include an opening ceremony at 5:30 Friday (tonight), with masks and an 8-foot rocket ship (rumor provided by CASP project manager Chad Plunket).

UFOs Over Lubbock founder Carlos Hernandez says: “The point is to showcase Texas printmakers and artists. There will be affordable prints available, along with this years commemorative poster of an alien Buddy Holly. The whole exhibition name is a tribute to the 1951 sighting of UFOs over Lubbock … we like to pretend that Buddy Holly never died, he was just abducted.” 

The exhibition opening is from 6-10 PM on Friday, October 4th at the 5&J Gallery at CASP is part of Lubbock’s popular First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is a non-profit arts organization that supports artists of the High Plains of West Texas and beyond. CASP was founded by gallerist Charles Adams. The campus includes the Charles Adams Gallery, the CASP Live/Work Studios, The Helen DeVitt Jones Print Studio, the 5&J Gallery, the CH Foundation Metals Studio and Foundry, and the Texas Tech University School of Art Satellite Gallery. CASP promotes an environment of creative exchange and community engagement though public workshops, demonstrations, lectures, tours, studio classes, and First Friday Art Trail events. 

0 comment

You may also like

Happy Holidays!

December 25, 2017

Wild Weekend of Printmaking Comes to Houston

April 21, 2018

New press: Burning Bones launch party and open...

June 10, 2011

Houston Artist/Science Nerd Completes Rice Residency With New...

June 23, 2015

CASP, Artist Residency in Lubbock, Now Open for...

December 11, 2017

Tattooed Squeegee Boys

May 7, 2013

Top Five: June 9, 2016 with Tommy Gregory

June 9, 2016

2015 TX Sculpture Symposium: Part I

February 18, 2015

Lubbock City Eternal: Eric Simpson and Caleb Lightfoot

August 16, 2018

Top Five July 2, 2015 with special guest...

July 2, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: