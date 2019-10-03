SAMA Director Katherine Luber Heads To Minneapolis Institute of Art

by Christopher Blay October 3, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
Katherine-Crawford-Luber

Katherine Luber has been appointed as Minneapolis institute of Art Director.

Katherine Crawford Luber, Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) since 2011, is leaving the museum for Minnesota. Luber has accepted the position of Director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and will begin her new role in January, 2020.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to say how grateful we are to Katie for her leadership over the last eight years,” states incoming SAMA Board Chair Edward Hart. “Katie’s hard work, dedication, and creative thinking allowed the San Antonio Museum of Art to increase its membership and community reach, while also expanding its collection and scope of exhibitions. We wish Katie all the best on this exciting new chapter of her career.”

SAMA San Antonio Museum of Art building

The San Antonio Museum of Art

Later this fall, SAMA’s Board of Trustees will start a search for a candidate for the position; it will also announce the selection of an interim director to serve until a new director is hired.

In a press release from SAMA, Luber writes:

“Throughout my career, I have demonstrated the importance and power of art to impact people and communities. During my tenure as Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art, we saw our museum attendance grow substantially as we increased our engagement with and outreach to communities with different motivations, interests, and needs. I am now looking forward to getting to know the diverse communities of the Twin Cities, and to bring my experiences to bear to ensure that Mia continues to be an art museum in which everyone can both learn about diverse cultures as well as see and engage with their own history. I am so excited to build on the tremendous legacy of success and innovation as we move into the next one hundred years at Mia.”

Mia’s collection of more than 90,000 works of art representing a period of 5000 years includes some 16,800 works of Asian art. Ancient pottery and bronzes, as well as works by contemporary artists from China, Japan, and India, are represented in the collection.

Mineapolis-institute-of-art

The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

For more info on the San Antonio Museum of Art, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

San Antonio Museum of Art Opens Installation Dedicated...

November 23, 2018

SAMA Stocks Up: Some Recent Contemporary Acquisitions

November 15, 2012

Anna Stothart Leaves SAMA After Just Over One...

April 18, 2016

San Antonio Museum of Art Appoints New Curator

December 18, 2014

SAMA Curator Resigns!

February 25, 2014

SAMA Announces New Curator Position

October 24, 2013

SAMA Has Room to Grow Thanks to Huge...

April 1, 2015

Top Five: May 11, 2017 with Michael Anthony...

May 11, 2017

SAMA Hires Curator of Latin American Art

March 3, 2019

28 Chinese at San Antonio Museum of Art

September 27, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: