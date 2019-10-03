SAMA Director Katherine Luber Heads To Minneapolis Institute of Art

Katherine Crawford Luber, Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) since 2011, is leaving the museum for Minnesota. Luber has accepted the position of Director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and will begin her new role in January, 2020.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to say how grateful we are to Katie for her leadership over the last eight years,” states incoming SAMA Board Chair Edward Hart. “Katie’s hard work, dedication, and creative thinking allowed the San Antonio Museum of Art to increase its membership and community reach, while also expanding its collection and scope of exhibitions. We wish Katie all the best on this exciting new chapter of her career.”

Later this fall, SAMA’s Board of Trustees will start a search for a candidate for the position; it will also announce the selection of an interim director to serve until a new director is hired.

In a press release from SAMA, Luber writes: “Throughout my career, I have demonstrated the importance and power of art to impact people and communities. During my tenure as Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art, we saw our museum attendance grow substantially as we increased our engagement with and outreach to communities with different motivations, interests, and needs. I am now looking forward to getting to know the diverse communities of the Twin Cities, and to bring my experiences to bear to ensure that Mia continues to be an art museum in which everyone can both learn about diverse cultures as well as see and engage with their own history. I am so excited to build on the tremendous legacy of success and innovation as we move into the next one hundred years at Mia.” Mia’s collection of more than 90,000 works of art representing a period of 5000 years includes some 16,800 works of Asian art. Ancient pottery and bronzes, as well as works by contemporary artists from China, Japan, and India, are represented in the collection.

For more info on the San Antonio Museum of Art, please go here.