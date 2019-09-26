Top Five: September 26, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a piece of virtual reality art that really works, intentionally stupid art, and art that presents “alternative histories.”

“Just like the moon landing! Ooh!”

1. Moody Center’s ‘Moon Shot’ Exhibition Will Celebrate Space Travel.

Moody Center, Rice University, Houston

September 20 – December 21

Says Alison Weaver, Executive Director of the Moody Center: “Given this important anniversary as well as the interdisciplinary mission of the Moody, we’re featuring innovative works that respond to both the poetic and technical aspects of space travel.”

2. May You Survive In Interesting Times

SP/N Gallery at University of Texas at Dallas

September 20 – October 19

UTD’s SP/N Gallery presents an exhibition of artists’ installations that move beyond the perceived curse of ‘living in these interesting times’ to one of ‘surviving in these interesting times’.

3. Angel Cabrales: The Uncolonized: Visions in the Parallel

Franklin G. Smith Gallery at Chamizal National Monument, El Paso

August 29 – January 16

The installation presents an alternative realm, which invites the viewer to create a dialogue about the history of the Americas and its indigenous people.

4. Dave Culpepper: That’s Not Going Anywhere

Co-Lab Projects at Springdale General, Austin

September 7 – September 28

A solo exhibition of work by Dave Culpepper.

5. 1969 / 2019: “REAL” TIME SYSTEMS and Tatiana Istomina: Philosophy of the Encounter

Texas State Galleries Flex Space, San Marcos.

Two great exhibitions at Texas State Galleries.