Public Sculpture “Mobius Houston” Coming to UH

Marta Chilindrón, the New York-based Uruguayan artist, will unveil Mobius Houston, a new acrylic sculpture based on her smaller 2013 Mobius series and her first large-scale public art project in the state. Mobius Houston was engineered and is being assembled in Houston, and the official grand opening for the sculpture on University of Houston’s campus is Friday, Oct. 11.

Mobius Houston was commissioned as the inaugural piece by Public Art of the University of Houston System (Public Art UHS) for its temporary public art installation program at Wilhelmina’s Grove, a site on the campus of UH. The university is the first public university system in Texas to launch a formal temporary public art program, and Mobius will remain on view at UH for six months after installation.

“With our Temporary Public Art program, we are really looking to position ourselves as a very unique platform where cutting-edge art, higher education and our diverse communities can converge,” says María C. Gaztambide, Public Art UHS Director and Chief Curator. “We want to provide opportunities for artists to experiment with materials that they may not have had the chance to use before, or experiment with issues of scale and medium to truly test new boundaries for themselves and expand the range of their own work.”

Says the artist Chilindrón: “I think this piece is powerful because of its weight and size and we have to kind of submit to it. I think the elements will play a great role. The sun and clouds will reflect colors all around it. It’s almost like a stained-glass window.”

The Temporary Public Art program coincides with UH System’s celebration of Public Art UHS’ 50th anniversary. Public Art UHS dates back to 1969, when UH became the first university in Texas to adopt a Percent for Art program. The collection boasts nearly 700 objects spread across UH System’s institutions: UH , University of Houston-Downtown, University of Houston-Clear Lake, and University of Houston-Victoria, as well as the location UH serves in Sugar Land.

For more on the program, visit Public Art UHS here.