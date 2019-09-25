ICOSA’s Open Call Deadline Approaches for Its EAST Event in Austin

ICOSA, the artist-run non-profit co-op gallery in Austin, has an open artist call out for Open Space, which is a juried group exhibition held in conjunction with the East Austin Studio Tour 2019; the call closes in one week. The call, open to all US residents working in any 2D/3D media and video, and whose works have been completed within the past two years, closes on October 1. This year’s juror, Leslie Moody Castro, especially encourages women, people of color, and people from underrepresented communities to apply.

The exhibition will open November 16 and close November 24, with an opening reception on Friday, November 15 from 7 – 10 pm. It coincides with Big Medium’s East Austin Studio Tour, the free annual self-guided art event spanning two weekends, that draws more than 50,000 visitors.

Via ICOSA: “ICOSA is a cooperative art gallery founded in Austin in 2015. The gallery is home to twenty artists whose work is well-known both nationally and internationally, featured in various major collections, and who have individually received numerous prestigious awards and grant recognitions. The gallery is located in the Canopy Arts Complex on the east side of Austin. Open Space is an exciting opportunity for non-member artists to showcase their work in the gallery during the East Austin Studio Tour. In 2018, ICOSA welcomed nearly 5,000 visitors during the two-weekend event.”

Castro is an independent curator and writer whose practice is based on itinerancy and collaboration. Her work has been published in Glasstire (among other publications) and includes interviews and essays.

Via ICOSA: “Castro has produced, organized, and collaborated on projects in Mexico and the United States for more than a decade, and her repertoire of critical writing is also reflective of her commitment to place. She is committed to creating moments of artist ic exchange and dialogue and as such is a co-founder of Unlisted Projects, an artist residency program in Austin, Texas. In 2017, she was selected as Curator and Artistic Director of the sixth edition of the Texas Biennial, and was recently the first invited curator in residence at the Galveston Artist Residency.”

Artists will be notified on October 16 and the deadline for shipped work is November 7, or hand-delivered between noon and 4 pm on November 8. All works will be returned between December 1-6.

To apply, via submittable, please go here. For more information about ICOSA, visit its website here.