Art Spark Texas Presents 2019 Artists of the Year

The Art Spark Texas (formerly VSA Texas) awards honor Texas artists with disabilities; the awards are open to any artist with a disability over the age of 16, in any discipline — including visual art, dance, music, performance, craft and writing. On Sunday, September 22, Art Spark will present its annual Artist of the Year Awards to five artists with disabilities who live and work in Texas.

2019 Award Recipients (via Art Spark Texas):

Randy Souders: The Haven Allen Artist of the Year Award is offered in memory of VSA Board Member Forest Haven Street-Allen and honors her commitment to creating greater access to, and support for, artists with disabilities.

Brandon Lack: The 2019 SPARK Award is given to an artist with a disability who embodies the spirit and purpose of Art Spark Texas.

Susan Beattie: The 2019 Director’s Commendation. Susan Beattie is the founder and producer of the Mental Illness Awareness Week art exhibition, held annually in San Antonio.

The Gene And Dave Show: Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award. This award recognizes Lynn Marie Johnson’s dedication to the lives of artists and patrons with disabilities across Texas. The inaugural 2019 Lynn Marie Johnson Media Arts Award is given to a Texas artist with a disability working in media arts, i.e., video, filmmaking, photography, etc.

All previous winners are listed on Art Spark Texas’ website.

Art Spark Texas’ 2019 Artist of the Year Awards presentation ceremony takes place Sunday, September 22, 2019, 2pm-4pm at Sterling Event Center, 6134 US 290 E. Frontage Rd. Austin, TX 78723. The event is free and open to all ages. Please register here for tickets.