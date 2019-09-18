New Art Space to Open in South Austin With FLASH COLLECTION

A new art space, called Vault Stone Shop, has been announced for South Austin. The space, at 4361 S. Congress Ave (#103) will open with a show on September 27 (reception is 7-10 PM) which will be on view through October 6. The space is a combination exhibition space and the home-design studio of Meghan Shogan, an architectural stone cutter and carver.

The inaugural show, titled FLASH COLLECTION, features the works of 20 of the region’s artists — many names familiar to Glasstire readers — and is curated by Shogan and GD Wright.

The artists are: Alexander Bihn, Alexis Mabry, Alicia Philley, Andrea deLeon, Briana Mazzio, Coelina Edwards, Daniel Baugh, Darcie Brook, Dave Culpepper, Erin Cunningham, GD Wright, Josh Row, Jozef Winemiller, Justin LeBlanc, Max Brooks, Meghan Shogan, Michael W Hall, Navasota Sering, Sara Vanderbeek, Saul Jerome San Juan, Steef Cromach, Thomas Cook, Tori Anne, Virginia Fleck and Zack Bobkoff.

All the works in FLASH COLLECTION are priced under $200; the show includes paintings, sculpture, and mixed media. “I’ve always had to choose between making my work, which is made in isolation, or socializing and supporting other artists,” says Shogan. “I got to a point where I couldn’t isolate myself anymore, and I’ve been a lot happier since entering into a community. I’m hoping that the gallery can lift up artists by providing another platform for their work in Austin, but also to draw people from outside of the art world in to this space and establish a safe place for exchange and community building.”

Beyond opening night, gallery hours will be September 28th & 29th, and October 5th& 6th from 1:00-5:00 PM, or by appointment.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website here.