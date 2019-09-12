Top Five: September 12, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a long-awaited Houston show, a must-see show in Brownsville, and the debut of a doomsday dream machine in Fort Worth.

“There’s something that’s not just funny but quite dark about the entire thing.”

1. Texas, We’re Listening

Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts

September 14 – October 25

Opening September 14

A series of works by artists Cody Arnall, Joe Harjo, and Alejandro Macias.

2. Buster Graybill: Abstract Utility

Fort Worth Contemporary Arts

September 5 – November 23

A solo exhibition featuring “gallery-based sculptural works and a new mobile installation” by Buster Graybill.

3. Matt Messinger: Bestiary

Devon Borden Gallery, Houston

September 13 – October 5

An exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Matt Messinger.

4. UT Austin’s Two Exhibitions of Charles White’s Work

Blanton Museum of Art and at the Art Galleries at Black Studies

August 28 – November 30 and September 7 – December 1, respectively

Two exhibitions featuring the work of artist Charles White (1918- 1979) have opened recently at the University of Texas at Austin, at the Blanton Museum of Art and at the Art Galleries at Black Studies (AGBS). Read about it here.

5. Melissa W. Miller: Predators And Prey

Moody Gallery, Houston

September 7 – October 12

A solo exhibition of new work by Melissa W. Miller.