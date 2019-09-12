Top Five: September 12, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a long-awaited Houston show, a must-see show in Brownsville, and the debut of a doomsday dream machine in Fort Worth.
“There’s something that’s not just funny but quite dark about the entire thing.”
1. Texas, We’re Listening
Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts
September 14 – October 25
Opening September 14
A series of works by artists Cody Arnall, Joe Harjo, and Alejandro Macias.
2. Buster Graybill: Abstract Utility
Fort Worth Contemporary Arts
September 5 – November 23
A solo exhibition featuring “gallery-based sculptural works and a new mobile installation” by Buster Graybill.
3. Matt Messinger: Bestiary
Devon Borden Gallery, Houston
September 13 – October 5
An exhibition of new paintings and works on paper by Matt Messinger.
4. UT Austin’s Two Exhibitions of Charles White’s Work
Blanton Museum of Art and at the Art Galleries at Black Studies
August 28 – November 30 and September 7 – December 1, respectively
Two exhibitions featuring the work of artist Charles White (1918- 1979) have opened recently at the University of Texas at Austin, at the Blanton Museum of Art and at the Art Galleries at Black Studies (AGBS). Read about it here.
5. Melissa W. Miller: Predators And Prey
Moody Gallery, Houston
September 7 – October 12
A solo exhibition of new work by Melissa W. Miller.