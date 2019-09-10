Tonight! An Arty PechaKucha, San Antonio Vol. 35 at the Empire Theatre

by Neil Fauerso September 10, 2019
PechaKucha 35 tonight at the Empire Theatre, San Antonio

PechaKucha, the global arts and culture series that hosts speakers in a unique format (20 slides, with each slide running for 20 seconds for a presentation totaling around six and a half minutes), will present Volume 35 tonight, Thursday, September 10, in San Antonio. This one takes place at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, with a welcome reception that begins at 6:30 p.m., and the presentations starting at 7:30 p.m.

The six presenters who will make sure they don’t go over their six and a half minute slot (while getting their ideas across) include veteran San Antonio artist Jesse Amado, who Glasstire readers have read about here; Silvia Foster-Frau, who is the immigration reporter at the San Antonio Express-News; Gladys Karen Hernández, an education leader; Natalie Hinkel, a planetary astrophysicist; Karlos With a K, an entertainer; and Debbie Racca-Sittre, Arts & Culture Director of San Antonio. Emcees for the evening are WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio anchor Randy Beamer and Glasstire favorite, artist Gary Sweeney.

The welcome reception will feature live music by King Pelican and complimentary bites curated by local chefs and restaurants.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased here.

