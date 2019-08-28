Houston’s BOX 13 Mural Open Call Announced

BOX 13 ArtSpace, an artist-run, non-profit space in Houston, is now accepting proposals for a mural for the exterior wall of the gallery, which faces Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the east side of Houston. BOX 13 — known for summer exhibitions and other shows from artists across Texas and beyond — is providing the wall for one selected artist to go big. The chosen artist will have a 103 x 17-foot wall to work on, and the stipend for the project, which is expected to be completed in January 2020, is $1,000. There will also be a negotiated materials budget and key access to BOX 13. The gallery will also provide most of the equipment (lift, ladder, and painting supplies) to complete the mural, which is slated to be on view through January, 2022.

Submissions deadline is September 30, 2019, and selected artists will be notified by November 1, 2019, with the following rules for submission:

1. Exhibition Proposal in a Word document or PDF file, 500 words or less. This must include:

Contact information (email and phone of all artists involved) Title, description, concept and plan of execution Resume(s) or CV(s) for all proposed participating artists, each as its own Word document or PDF file. NO MORE THAN 5 Digital Images in .jpg format of PAST COMPLETED PROJECTS. Numbers should be used in the file names beginning with 01.jpg. Each image must be 1MB or SMALLER. Any files not meeting these requirements may not be viewed when considering your proposal.

Any Videos must be ready to play on a computer using Windows Media Player QuickTime; a link to Vimeo or YouTube in the body of your email would also suffice. NO MORE THAN 5 Digital Images of DETAILED, FULL COLOR SKETCHES OR DIGITAL DESIGNS showcasing your composition and use of the wall. IMAGE LIST with corresponding image descriptions of all sketches and past work included in your proposal.



Email subject must read “BOX 13 Mural Proposal.” Please send to box13artspace@gmail.com.

BOX 13 ArtSpace is an artist run, non-profit, innovative environment for the creation and advancement of experimental contemporary art in Houston. BOX 13 artists create this environment by offering affordable workspaces for emerging and established artists, and dedicating three interior spaces to the exhibition of artistic exploration. BOX 13 promotes dialogue among artists and the art community on current trends affecting the arts.