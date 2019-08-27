Rice Public Art Announces New Series with Glassell CORE Residency

by Christopher Blay August 27, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail
Raymond-and-Susan-Brochstein-Pavilion-Rice-University

Raymond and Susan Brochstein Pavilion.

Rice Public Art, overseen by the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University in Houston, has announced a new series to commission a site-specific installation by a recent graduates of the Core Residency Program at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Glassell School of Art. Off the Wall, the title of the initiative, will present a new commission each year for three years, and the year-long installations will be on view on the south wall of the Raymond and Susan Brochstein Pavilion, a modern structure that houses a popular campus café designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners.

Detail-of-Mask-By-Harold Mendez-archival-pigment-and graphite-on-dibond-2019

Detail of “Mask”
Archival pigment print and graphite mounted on dibond 19″ x 22″ 2019. Harold Mendez.

The inaugural artist in the series will be Harold Mendez. Mendez received an MFA from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2007, and attended the Core Program in Houston in 2013-2014. His work addresses history and meaning in the context of geography and cross-cultural discourse, and also explores notions of identity and place.

Harold-Mendez-at-Tiffany-Hollowware-workshop-for-2017-Whitney-Biennial-Whitney-Museum-of-American-Art

Harold Mendez at Tiffany Hollowware workshop for 2017 Whitney Biennial. Mendez is an alumnus of Houston’s CORE Program.

Mendez’s work has been featured in a range of institutions including the Museum of Modern Art, NYC; Whitney Museum of American Art, NYC; Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia; MoMA PS1, NYC; Studio Museum, Harlem, NYC; Drawing Center, NYC; Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago; Project Row Houses, Houston; and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago. Mendez’s forthcoming exhibitions include the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago and the Centro de Desarrollo de las Artes Visuales, Havana, Cuba.

There will be an opening reception and artist talk by Mendez on Thursday, September 19, from 4 -6 p.m., at the Brochstein Pavilion, 6100 Main Street, MS4 Houston, Texas 77005. Mendez’s installation will be on view from September 19-August 24, 2020.

This program is made possible by Raymond and Susan Brochstein, Deborah Brochstein and Steven Hecht.

Established as a University-wide arts initiative in 2008 and overseen by the Moody Center for the Arts, Rice Public Art presents and commissions public artworks, exhibitions, and programs that are accessible to all and which underscore the caliber and spirit of scholarly inquiry at Rice University. 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Project Row Houses Announces Next Artist Round

September 23, 2016

New Houston Public Art: Nina Katchadourian’s Human Take...

June 18, 2019

Names Familiar to Texas Will be in 2017...

November 21, 2016

Sustainable Practice: Sasha Dela

May 18, 2012

Houston Fine Art Fair Live Blog

September 16, 2011

Houston Artist/Science Nerd Completes Rice Residency With New...

June 23, 2015

Top Five: January 26, 2017 with Jamie Panzer

January 26, 2017

CORE Fellows 2014

March 31, 2014

Project Row Houses Announces New Fundraising Initiative

September 14, 2015

The Houston Fine Art Fair and The Texas...

June 27, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: