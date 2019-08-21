San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary Looks Back on Its 33-Year History

If walls could talk. San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary has a 33-year history, and has served as an incubator for contemporary art, hosting more than 20 exhibitions annually in its four onsite galleries and multiple community offsite locations. Artist Ethel Shipton, whose installation You Just Have to Hear It, is currently on view at Blue Star, will join artist, writer, and stand-up comic Sarah Fisch in moderating an evening of conversations titled If Walls Could Talk, in the company of artists and community members who have been integral to the Blue Star Arts Complex and its evolution.

Artists Nate Cassie, Jayne Lawrence, Leigh Anne Lester, Tatum, and Ramin Samandari are among those who will join the conversation, sharing their work and history with Blue Star. The evening will also focus on the beginnings of Blue Star in 1986, with these artists who were some of the first to occupy its studios and galleries.

“This progressive evening will lead you back in time to the beginning of the Arts Complex in the 1980s with the artists who were some of the original studio and gallery tenants. Visit some of the Complex’s quirkiest spaces, while you enjoy food and drink highlighting the eclectic mix now found in and around the the Arts Complex.”

This event takes place Thursday, August 29 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio. Tickets are $30. Space is limited. For more, please go here.

About Blue Star Contemporary: Blue Star Contemporary is the first and longest running nonprofit venue for contemporary art in San Antonio. Its start 33 years ago created created a pathway leading to the revamp of an old warehouse complex into an artist-centric, mixed-usebdevelopment, sparking the total revitalization of Southtown as you see it today. With a mission to inspire, nurture, and innovate, supporting artists and nurturing the community’s relationships with them are the very fibers of Blue Star Contemporary’s rich cultural tapestry.