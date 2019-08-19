Houston’s Cindy Lisica Gallery to Close in August

Houston’s Cindy Lisica Gallery will be closing at the end of August, after nearly four years at its 4411 Montrose location. Cindy Lisica opened the gallery in January, 2016 as a follow-up to Revision Space Gallery in Pittsburgh’s Art & Design Zone. (In recent years, Glasstire has published reviews of the gallery’s exhibitions here and here.) In a press release from the gallery earlier today, Lisica writes: “While I will miss Houston dearly, I am delighted to open a new chapter in my professional and academic career at a world-class art school with international connections in the historic and inspiring city of Savannah, GA.” Lisica has accepted a position as Professor of Art History at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

In a follow-up conversation with Liscia over the phone while she was in the middle of packing for her move, she says: “Houston welcomed me with open arms and with so many opportunities. Running a gallery is not easy, as many gallerists can attest. It is a lot of work, but you can’t lose sight of what drives you.” She continues, “I’m going to miss it, but I’m not leaving the connections with people behind, just the physical space.”

According to Lisica, the gallery will continue as an online presence in the form of guest-curated exhibitions, as well as participations in art fairs. “I certainly look forward to collaborating and serving as curator, writer, consultant, and speaker, as projects and opportunities arise in the future,” Lisica writes in the gallery’s press release. Lisica has also promised a number of upcoming off-site exhibitions slated for the next 12 months, including a collaboration with the New Delhi gallery OJAS ART, around the time of Houston’s Jaipur Literature Festival.

Cindy Lisica Gallery has cancelled upcoming spring 2020 exhibitions, but Lisica looks forward to a continued relationship with those artists.”Breaking the hearts of these artists was the hardest part,” Lisica says.

Among the artists associated with Cindy Lisica Gallery are the Houston-based Catherine Colangelo, Rachel Gardner, Shangyi Hua, Jennifer McClish, and Anthony Suber. Other Texas artists include sculptor Ron Ulicny and painter Chun Hui Pak, and Dallas’ Yasuyo Maruyama, and San Antonio’s Raul Gonzalez.

