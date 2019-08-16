Amy Beth Wright Wins Inaugural Wendy Wagner Foundation Creative Award

The Wendy Wagner Foundation for Funding Creativity has announced that its inaugural award, The Wendy Wagner Foundation Creative Award, will go to Amy Beth Wright. The non-profit foundation’s mission is to provide ongoing support to creative women. It was established in 2018 to preserve the spirit, vision and legacy of Houston-based artist Wendy Wagner, who died in 2014. The award is an unrestricted $2,500 grant given to one female visual artist within the greater Houston area who demonstrates original expressions of contemporary art. (Wright’s 2018 exhibition sPrinGeeY was one of Glasstire’s May 3, 2018 Top Five picks.)
The deadline to apply for the next round of the Wendy Wagner Creative Award is September 15, and is open to female contemporary visual artists, 21 years or older living and working in the city of Houston/Harris County. Individual artists and collaboratives working in all visual media and at any stage in their career are encouraged to apply here.