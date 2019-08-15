“Golf Coast”: San Jacinto College’s Interactive Mini-Golf Art Exhibition

A new interactive exhibition at San Jacinto College South Campus (SJCS) in Houston recreates Houston’s bayou system, using found objects and reusable materials to transform the college gallery into a seven-hole mini-golf course. White Oak, Brays, and Buffalo, all features of the local bayous, are designs incorporated into the course. The SJCS gallery is asking visitors to help recreate the local flora and fauna by taking advantage of the gallery’s maker space, or make paintings and drawings to add to the course.

The gallery will provide animal cut-outs for visitors looking for inspiration for their designs, and the course will evolve as more visitors participate. Attendees are also encouraged to bring materials that could be added to the environment; the course will evolve with every visit.

Art professor and gallery manager, the (now) Houston-based artist Bradly Brown, brings his experiences with interactive installations to the Golf Coast exhibition. A founding member of the Fort Worth art collective Homecoming! Committee, Brown and his cohorts created several immersive interactive exhibitions in the DFW region between 2011 and 2014, including the Homecoming Launch Party, Hands on an Art Body, as well as Post Communiqué at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Golf Coast launches on and will come to a close in conjunction with a golf tournament in late September. The exhibition will tee-off on August 26, when the gallery opens at 9:00 AM, and runs through September 27, 2019.