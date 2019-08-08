Top Five: August 8, 2019

by Glasstire August 8, 2019
Brandon Zech and Christopher Blay on a rare theater pick, a couple of annual summer shows you can count on, and a Panhandle show with a familiar accent.

“It’s the visual equivalent of the Texas drawl.”

 

Rural Elements at Contemporary Art Museum Plainview August 10 2019

1. Rural Elements
Contemporary Art Museum Plainview
August 10 – November 9
Opening August 10, 7-10 PM

A group exhibition curated by B.C. Gilbert and featuring works by Andy Don Emmons Jr., Esther Pearl Watson, Buster Graybill, George Zupp, John Robert (Jack) Craft, Maisie Marie Alford, and Richie Bates.

 

PERSISTENCE, VISION AND PASSION = LONGEVITY at Conduit Gallery in Dallas July 20 2019

2. PERSISTENCE, VISION AND PASSION = LONGEVITY
Conduit Gallery (Dallas)
July 20 – August 31

A group exhibition featuring Michael Kelly Williams, Rose Viggiano, Juddy Blum Reddy, Juan Sanchez, Steven Norton, Whitfield Lovell, Scott Wixon.

 

Project Row Houses- Summer Studios 2019 in Houston August 10 2019

3. Summer Studios 2019
Project Row Houses (Houston)
August 6 – September 15
Opening August 10, 4-7 PM

A six-week summer studio residency at Project Row Houses. Exhibiting 2019 artists include: Micaela Cadungog (University of Houston), Chanise Epps (Texas Southern University), Katarina Guzman (University of St. Thomas), Sabrina Juarez (University of Houston), Alexandra Lechin (University of Houston), Nicolas R. Simien (University of Houston), Chasity Smith (Texas Southern University) and Treasure Haskins (Texas Southern University).

 

Crit Group 2019 at The Contemporary Austin July 27 2019

4. Crit Group 2019
grayduck gallery (Austin)
July 27 – August 25

A group exhibition in Austin featuring work by Veronica Ceci, Madeline Irvine, Paloma Mayorga, Virginia Lee Montgomery, Michael Muelhaupt, Manik Raj Nakra, Matthew Steinke, and Jenn Wilson.

 

Hip Pocket theatre Love Letters to a Raven performance

5. Love Letters to a Raven
The Hip Pocket Theatre (Fort Worth)
Performances from August 9 – August 11

The Hip Pocket Theatre is a long-running experimental theatre troupe in Fort Worth. This coming weekend marks the world premiere of their new play, Love Letters to a Raven.

