Top Five: August 8, 2019

Brandon Zech and Christopher Blay on a rare theater pick, a couple of annual summer shows you can count on, and a Panhandle show with a familiar accent.

“It’s the visual equivalent of the Texas drawl.”

1. Rural Elements

Contemporary Art Museum Plainview

August 10 – November 9

Opening August 10, 7-10 PM

A group exhibition curated by B.C. Gilbert and featuring works by Andy Don Emmons Jr., Esther Pearl Watson, Buster Graybill, George Zupp, John Robert (Jack) Craft, Maisie Marie Alford, and Richie Bates.

2. PERSISTENCE, VISION AND PASSION = LONGEVITY

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

July 20 – August 31

A group exhibition featuring Michael Kelly Williams, Rose Viggiano, Juddy Blum Reddy, Juan Sanchez, Steven Norton, Whitfield Lovell, Scott Wixon.

3. Summer Studios 2019

Project Row Houses (Houston)

August 6 – September 15

Opening August 10, 4-7 PM

A six-week summer studio residency at Project Row Houses. Exhibiting 2019 artists include: Micaela Cadungog (University of Houston), Chanise Epps (Texas Southern University), Katarina Guzman (University of St. Thomas), Sabrina Juarez (University of Houston), Alexandra Lechin (University of Houston), Nicolas R. Simien (University of Houston), Chasity Smith (Texas Southern University) and Treasure Haskins (Texas Southern University).

4. Crit Group 2019

grayduck gallery (Austin)

July 27 – August 25

A group exhibition in Austin featuring work by Veronica Ceci, Madeline Irvine, Paloma Mayorga, Virginia Lee Montgomery, Michael Muelhaupt, Manik Raj Nakra, Matthew Steinke, and Jenn Wilson.

5. Love Letters to a Raven

The Hip Pocket Theatre (Fort Worth)

Performances from August 9 – August 11

The Hip Pocket Theatre is a long-running experimental theatre troupe in Fort Worth. This coming weekend marks the world premiere of their new play, Love Letters to a Raven.