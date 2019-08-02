Scenes From COSMOPHORIA: An Audiovisual Exploration

Last Friday, July 26, marked the premiere of a new Houston art experience. Incorporating immersive installations, hypnotizing visuals, and a synth-pop soundtrack, COSMOPHORIA, which bills itself as an “audiovisual exploration,” features the works of contemporary pop artist Dandee Warhol and mixed-media artist Michelle Grey. INPUT OUTPUT transformed the new downtown club, Bauhaus Houston, into a sea of visuals projected onto nearly every surface. Ukrainian-American synth-pop producer and recording artist CULTTASTIC opened up for Night Drive, and did not disappoint, and Night Drive never fails to put on a damn good show. Here are a few highlights from a ‘cosmophoric’ evening.