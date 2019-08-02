Scenes From COSMOPHORIA: An Audiovisual Exploration

by Jennifer Battaglia August 2, 2019
Last Friday, July 26, marked the premiere of a new Houston art experience. Incorporating immersive installations, hypnotizing visuals, and a synth-pop soundtrack, COSMOPHORIA, which bills itself as an “audiovisual exploration,” features the works of contemporary pop artist Dandee Warhol and mixed-media artist Michelle Grey. INPUT OUTPUT transformed the new downtown club, Bauhaus Houston, into a sea of visuals projected onto nearly every surface. Ukrainian-American synth-pop producer and recording artist CULTTASTIC opened up for Night Drive, and did not disappoint, and Night Drive never fails to put on a damn good show. Here are a few highlights from a ‘cosmophoric’ evening.

 

INPUT OUTPUT

INPUT OUTPUT

Visuals by INPUT OUTPUT

Visuals by INPUT OUTPUT

Night Drive

Installation by Night Drive

Culttastic and Kennedy Loftin

Culttastic and Kennedy Loftin

Night Drive

Dandee Warhol

Dandee Warhol

Michelle Grey

Michelle Grey

Michelle Grey

Michelle Grey installation corner

CULTTASTIC

CULTTASTIC performing

CULTTASTIC

CULTTASTIC

CULTTASTIC

Night Drive

Night Drive performing

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

Night Drive

