FotoFest Portfolio Review 2020 Now Open For Registration

by Christopher Blay August 2, 2019
FacebookTwitterEmail

FotoFest, the Houston-based international biennial photographic exhibition and festival celebrates its 18th iteration March 7–April 19, 2020, and will include its acclaimed International Meeting Place Portfolio Review, with registration ongoing since July 30 until March 8, 2020. Co-founded in1983 by photographer Frederick Baldwin and his wife Wendy Watriss, FotoFest pioneered the formal portfolio review system three years later with the debut of Meeting Place. After 33 years it is one of the largest and most productive portfolio reviews of its kind, with a wide range of experts from the ranks of professional photography including critics, publishers, and patrons alike, converging on the city to share expertise and meet new talent from around the world.

The list of reviewers for 2020 feature some Houston curators, including Lisa Volpe, Associate Curator of Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH); Malcolm Daniel, MFAH’s Gus and Lyndall Wortham Curator of Photography; Ashlyn Davis, Executive Director and Curator of the Houston Center for Photography; and Dennis Nance, Curator of the Galveston Art Center. For a complete list of 2020 reviewers, please go here.

In an email conversation with photographer Loli Kantor, a longtime participant in Meeting Place portfolio reviews, Kantor writes: “I have been a participant in the Meeting Place since 2006,  and it opened up a world of national and international resources for developing my book, which was published in 2014, and I also found the environment invigorating,  both through the reviews and the interactions with the other participants. This playground for photographers has been a wonderful opportunity to follow the career of colleagues, and a great source of inspiration for me.”

The theme of this upcoming FotoFest is AFRICAN COSMOLOGIES—Photography, Time, and the Other, and will focus on artists of Africa and its diasporaAccording to organizers, more than 100 of the area’s museums, galleries, non-profits and corporate spaces will participate in the biennial by presenting photographic work and photography-centered events during the festival’s six weeks. For a complete list of participating organizations, go here. For more information and to register, go here.

Logo for fotofest 2020

Logo for fotofest 2020

0 comment

You may also like

The Top Five Artist Residencies in Texas: July...

July 27, 2017

Top Five: February 14, 2019

February 14, 2019

MFAH Curator Edgar Peters Bowron to Retire

December 26, 2014

This Month: Catch Films about Jazz at the...

June 4, 2017

Lighting Strikes Houston in a Permanent, Bronze Sort...

September 2, 2014

Fotofest Program Announced: Contemporary Russian Photography 1950–2012

January 25, 2012

Alice Neel at the MFAH

May 28, 2010

Thirty Seconds: Week of January 27

February 2, 2013

FotoFest Appoints its First Non-Founder Leader

January 28, 2014

DAISIES

October 27, 2012

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: