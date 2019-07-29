Cheech Marin Appearance at Art Museum of South Texas for “The Cheech”

by Glasstire July 29, 2019
Cheech Marin in front of Frank Romero's 1996 painting "The Arrest Of The Paleteros (The Arrest Of The Popsicle Sellers). Photo: Reed Saxon, AP

The Cheech is a new documentary featuring Cheech Marin (of the comedy and acting duo Cheech and Chong); many Glasstire readers know that Marin is a prime collector of Chicano art. The doc centers on Marin’s vast collection and his collecting philosophy, and the recent exhibition Los Tejanos: Chicano Art from the Collection at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi. On August 1, the museum will screen The Cheech, followed by an in-person conversation with Marin.

This will be Marin’s fourth visit to the museum. Other exhibitions of his collection have travelled throughout the state of Texas, including  Papel Chicano Dos: Works on a Paper and Chicanitas: Small Paintings from the Cheech Marin Collection. Some Texas artists in his collection include Ana Fernandez, Carlos Donjuán, Adán Hernández, César Martinez, Vincent Valdez, Ricardo Ruiz, Benito Huerta, Marta Sánchez, and Andy Villarreal. 

Tickets are $75, which include the film screening, discussion with Marin, and a concert with DJ El Dusty. For more info, please go here

