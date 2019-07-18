UMLAUF to Introduce Touch Tours for the Visually Impaired

Austin’s UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum is a unique art space and bucolic garden featuring the works of the legendary sculptor and University of Texas art professor Charles Umlauf. It also hosts interesting and unexpected exhibitions (for instance: an exhibition of the art of Farah Fawcett, who was a student and friend of Umlauf’s).

Many of the sculptures in the garden can be touched by visitors. Now, the UMLAUF is developing a program called Touch Tours for the blind and visually impaired. Touch Tours will provide blind and visually impaired patrons with a guided tour through the garden and assistance when describing and interacting with the sculptures. The UMLAUF has partnered with the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired to provide training for their docents leading these tours.

As the UMLAUF states in its press release: “Art shouldn’t be kept behind glass or velvet ropes — it is meant to be enjoyed, explored and experienced.”

More information can be found and arrangements for the Touch Tours can be made by contacting the UMLAUF. The UMLAUF’s admission is free through August 31.