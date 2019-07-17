Open Call for Applications to Blue Star’s Novel Ideas Book Fair

by Glasstire July 17, 2019
Novel Ideas Art Book Festival at Blue Star

 

Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio has announced the Novel Ideas Art Book Fair, which will take place March 6 and 7, 2020. This is the first and only art book fair in the region and will coincide with Blue Star’s 2020 spring exhibition Novel Ideas (in conjunction with Contemporary Art Month San Antonio). Also, the Association of Writers and Writing Programs conference will take place in the city during this time.

The exhibition Novel Ideas explores how books inspire artists as material, subject matter, and conceptual foundation. The Art Book Fair will feature nearly 50 regional and international exhibitors with a focus on artists, zinesters, publishers, and shops located in the southwest region and Mexico.

States Mary Heathcott, Executive Director of Blue Star: “Our mission is for the Novel Ideas Art Book Fair to provide a platform and build community in the Southwest for artists and producers who are dedicated to books as both media and material” .

The fair will include talks, pop-ups, food and drink, radio programs, and exhibitions. The closing event will take place at Paper Tiger on the evening of March 7, 2020.

Artists, publishers, and galleries wishing to participate can apply here.  The deadline is August 31.

