Station Sound Series Honors Stonewall Uprising this Saturday

by Glasstire July 16, 2019
Station Summer Sound Series Houston

The Station Museum of Contemporary Art, a Houston exhibition space with an emphasis on art that reflects the cultural diversity of Houston’s community, presents its summer sound series this Saturday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The event takes place at the Station Museum on Saturday, July 20 from 3-6 pm.

The performers are (via the Station):

Dee Dee Watters: a Houston-based transgender entrepreneur, community leader, spiritual leader, teacher, keynote speaker, director, and performer.

Lisa Cameron (aka Venison Whirled): an Austin-based performer who uses amplified/acoustic percussion and strings, locating resonant frequencies in space to create oscillating overtones, which are then employed as sound sources for live improvisation.

Claire Rousay: an improviser, percussionist, and event organizer based in San Antonio, Texas. Her work explores queerness, human physicality, and self perception through the use of physical objects and their potential sounds.

Enemy Goddess: an improvised ambient noise project based in Houston. A trained percussionist, her trans status informs her decision to create soundscapes outside of what is traditionally considered ‘music.’

Rabit: Rabit combines industrial, ambient, avant-garde and rap music to create an innovative, political mixture. Visual languages are integral to his work. Select collaborators include Björk, Arca, Elysia Crampton, and House Of Kenzo.

The Station Museum “… is an activist institution supporting civil society issues as well as artists who engage in social, political, aesthetic, economic, and/or spiritual content and expressions.”

For more, please go here.

