Celebrate the Moon Landing Anniversary in Houston Next Week and Through July with Special Screenings

The Houston-based collaborative duo Paradox (Peter Lucas and Camilo Gonzalez) invite the public to two film and video-centered celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Moon landing. The first event, MOON, takes place at Rice Cinema/Rice Media Center in Houston on Friday, July 19 at 8 pm, and is anchored by the screening of Paradox’s short film One Small Step, “a creative reworking NASA’s Apollo moon mission footage–as well as additional imagery, sound collages, and music related to the Moon’s presence in science, mythology, and pop culture.” Also, “Live sequencing and beverages begin at 7:45, so early arrival is encouraged.”

In conjunction, every evening for 30 days starting on Saturday, July 20, Paradox will have on view a public video installation at 3550 Main Street in Midtown Houston (between Alabama and Holman). There will be a public reception for the installation on Thursday, July 25, from 8-10 pm.

Via Paradox: “This 50th anniversary MOON event and public installation are the culmination of related projects beginning with a commission by the Rice Space Arts Initiative and including a program at the CineMarfa festival and George R. Brown Convention Center.”

Paradox has been creating and presenting public audiovisual installations since 2013.

