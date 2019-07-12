Flatbed’s Community Press Now Accepting New Members

Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking has announced the opening of the Flatbed Community Press, a fully equipped printmaking studio for artists “who are experienced in their printmaking practice and can work independently.” Located in Flatbed’s new space (3701 Drosset Drive, Austin), the 1500-square-foot separate studio offers members access to four intaglio presses, two litho presses, a screen printing station, a Vandercook letterpress, and an exposure unit, as well as acid etching trays, an aquatint room, and a flat file and shelf storage. Other benefits include: discounts to workshops and classes, a web presence with a brief bio and a link to a web site, inclusion in an annual members’ exhibition, bin space for print sales and membership in the monthly print “salon,” and a forum discussion/critique group.

The studio is slated to open in August, and enrollment for memberships is currently open. To join the Community Press, one must apply with a brief statement about their studio practice. Those without extensive printmaking experience can possibly join under a probationary membership with supplemental workshops. Email applications to info@flatbedpress.com or community.press@flatbedpress.com.

For more info, please go here.