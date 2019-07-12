Flatbed’s Community Press Now Accepting New Members

by Glasstire July 12, 2019
Flatbed Press opens memberships for Community Press

Austin’s Flatbed Center for Contemporary Printmaking has announced the opening of the Flatbed Community Press, a fully equipped printmaking studio for artists “who are experienced in their printmaking practice and can work independently.” Located in Flatbed’s new space (3701 Drosset Drive, Austin), the 1500-square-foot separate studio offers members access to four intaglio presses, two litho presses, a screen printing station, a Vandercook letterpress, and an exposure unit, as well as acid etching trays, an aquatint room, and a flat file and shelf storage. Other benefits include: discounts to workshops and classes, a web presence with a brief bio and a link to a web site, inclusion in an annual members’ exhibition, bin space for print sales and membership in the monthly print “salon,” and a forum discussion/critique group.

The studio is slated to open in August, and enrollment for memberships is currently open. To join the Community Press, one must apply with a brief statement about their studio practice. Those without extensive printmaking experience can possibly join under a probationary membership with supplemental workshops. Email applications to info@flatbedpress.com or community.press@flatbedpress.com.

For more info, please go here.

