The Frieze Writer’s Prize Is Now Accepting Applications

If you’re an aspiring art critic/writer, over the age of 18, and have been published no more than three times on the subject of art, then the Frieze Writer’s Prize may be of interest to you.

Initiated in 2006, the annual Frieze Writer’s prize recognizes emerging writers who are dedicated to writing clear, insightful, rigorous forms of art criticism. In order to apply you must submit an unpublished 500-word art exhibition review that will be evaluated by three judges. The winner will be commissioned to write a review for Frieze (the international contemporary art magazine established in 1991), and receive an honorarium of GBP £2,000 (appx $2500).

This year’s judges will be writer, curator and Frieze contributing editor Osei Bonsu, novelist and critic María Gaínza, and Frieze associate editor Evan Moffitt.

To qualify, entrants must:

– Submit one unpublished 500-word review of an art exhibition

– Not previously have published more than three pieces of writing on art

– Be over 18 years of age

– Submit the review in English (translations must be acknowledged)

The closing date for entries is August 5, 2019. Entries must be submitted as a Microsoft Word attachment to writersprize@frieze.com. For further information, please see the Prize’s FAQs page.

The winner will be announced on September 5, 2019.