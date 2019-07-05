Deadline Extended to Submit Papers to Rice’s Conference on Animals in Art

Houston: The opportunity to submit academic papers to Rice University’s second biennial Interdisciplinary Graduate Conference has been extend to July 11. Ars Animalia, hosted by the university’s Department of Art History and its Humanities Research Center, asks applicants to “consider the role, function, or representation of animals in art-making practice across history and geographic location.” How do we relate to animals as food, labor, companion, threat, or holy thing? How is the unnatural animal manifest in myth, monstrosity, and religion?

According to the Humanities Research Center’s website: “The department was established in 1987 and identifies, encourages, and funds research projects by faculty, visiting scholars, graduate, and undergraduate students in the School of Humanities and beyond. The HRC ongoing programs include visiting scholarships, seminars, courses, conferences, workshops, lecture series, practicums, exhibitions, performances, and film.”

The conference asks applicants to send a 300-word abstract to arsanimalia@gmail.com. The conference will take place at Rice University’s campus on October 18-19, 2019.