Top Five: July 4, 2019 with Jonathan Seaborn

Christina Rees and guest host Jonathan Seaborn on a show that ‘interweaves’ two Dallas museums, a new collective in Lubbock, and a show by a Houston sound artist in San Antonio.

“I ‘hear’ it’s good!”

1. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Now

David Shelton Gallery (Houston)

June 14 – August 17

A group exhibition organized by Robert Hodge and featuring works by Tyler Deauvea, Amada Miller, Kate Mulholland, Alexis Pye, and Brandon Thompson.

2.1. Sheila Hicks: Seize, Weave Space

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

May 11 – August 18

A show of works by artist Sheila Hicks. “Hicks has been working supple and pliable materials for over sixty years. Known for pushing perceptions of art beyond traditional associations, the artist uses fiber to create sculptures and objects that give material form to color.”

2.2. Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence

Dallas Museum of Art

June 29 – January 12, 2020

“Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence pairs works from the Museum’s collection of ancient Andean art with a selection of loom-woven, wrapped, twisted, and knotted fiberworks by the artist to offer a fresh examination of textile traditions through time.”

3.1. 806 Collective

Charles Adams Studio Project Live/Work Studios (Lubbock)

July 5, 6-9 PM

Founded and directed by Victoria Marie Bee, the aim of the 806 Collective is to encompass all the arts and bring them to the community. Its members include artists, writers, filmmakers, composers, comedians, poets, botany artists, illustrators, culinary artists and more. Stop by Studio C every First Friday Art Trail to meet members and see current work.

3.2. Casual Density

5 & J Gallery (Lubbock)

July 5, 6-9 PM

An exhibition of metal work by Texas artists, curated by Noah David Wakefield. The show includes works by Kevin Stanford, Noah Wakefield, Evan Wilson, Haley Woodward, Colby Brinkman, Aeron Brinson, Kyle Nutter, and Daniel Smith.

4. Narcissister Organ Player

Artpace (San Antonio)

July 9, 6 PM

“A free screening of summer International Artist-in-Residence Narcissister’s feature-length documentary Narcissister Organ Player, followed by a brief Q&A. This event is free and open to the public.”

5. Abinadi Meza: Delay in Glass

Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)

June 13 – August 11

A solo exhibition featuring a sound installation by Houston-based artist Abinadi Meza.