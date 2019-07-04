Top Five: July 4, 2019 with Jonathan Seaborn

by Glasstire July 4, 2019
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Christina Rees and guest host Jonathan Seaborn on a show that ‘interweaves’ two Dallas museums, a new collective in Lubbock, and a show by a Houston sound artist in San Antonio.

“I ‘hear’ it’s good!”

 

Everything's Gonna Be Alright Now at David Shelton Gallery Houston June 14 2019

1. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Now
David Shelton Gallery (Houston)
June 14 – August 17

A group exhibition organized by Robert Hodge and featuring works by Tyler Deauvea, Amada Miller, Kate Mulholland, Alexis Pye, and Brandon Thompson.

 

sheila hickes at the Nasher sculpture center in Dallas Texas

2.1. Sheila Hicks: Seize, Weave Space
Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)
May 11 – August 18

A show of works by artist Sheila Hicks. “Hicks has been working supple and pliable materials for over sixty years. Known for pushing perceptions of art beyond traditional associations, the artist uses fiber to create sculptures and objects that give material form to color.”

 

Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence

2.2. Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence
Dallas Museum of Art
June 29 – January 12, 2020

Sheila Hicks: Secret Structures, Looming Presence pairs works from the Museum’s collection of ancient Andean art with a selection of loom-woven, wrapped, twisted, and knotted fiberworks by the artist to offer a fresh examination of textile traditions through time.”

 

Lubbock Texas 806 art collective

3.1. 806 Collective
Charles Adams Studio Project Live/Work Studios (Lubbock)
July 5, 6-9 PM

Founded and directed by Victoria Marie Bee, the aim of the 806 Collective is to encompass all the arts and bring them to the community. Its members include artists, writers, filmmakers, composers, comedians, poets, botany artists, illustrators, culinary artists and more. Stop by Studio C every First Friday Art Trail to meet members and see current work.

 

Casual Density lubbock texas art show

3.2. Casual Density
5 & J Gallery (Lubbock)
July 5, 6-9 PM

An exhibition of metal work by Texas artists, curated by Noah David Wakefield. The show includes works by Kevin Stanford, Noah Wakefield, Evan Wilson, Haley Woodward, Colby Brinkman, Aeron Brinson, Kyle Nutter, and Daniel Smith.

 

Narcissister Organ Player at Artpace San Antonio July 8 2019

4. Narcissister Organ Player
Artpace (San Antonio)
July 9, 6 PM

“A free screening of summer International Artist-in-Residence Narcissister’s feature-length documentary Narcissister Organ Player, followed by a brief Q&A. This event is free and open to the public.”

 

Abinadi Meza- Delay in Glass at Southwest School of Art Navarro in San Antonio June 13 2019

5. Abinadi Meza: Delay in Glass
Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)
June 13 – August 11

A solo exhibition featuring a sound installation by Houston-based artist Abinadi Meza.

 

0 comment

You may also like

Things Get Real in Dallas: Max Anderson and...

July 11, 2013

BIG News: Nasher Announces Massive Annual Art Prize

April 2, 2015

Mystery of Nasher XChange Eighth Project to be...

August 21, 2013

The Nasher Gets Streetwise

February 22, 2018

Here’s Nasher’s Summer Series Line-Up

May 21, 2017

Round-Up: Three Shows in San Antonio and Austin

February 3, 2017

BRRR, It’s Too Cold for Art in North...

February 24, 2015

Ramin Samandari: Embracing the San Antonio Art Community

July 2, 2016

Top Five: March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017

Sarah Thornton Speaks About Her New Book This...

November 5, 2014

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: