Houston’s Nicole Longnecker Gallery is Relocating to the Heights

The Nicole Longnecker Gallery, which opened six years ago in Houston’s Gallery Row in Upper Kirby, announced its relocation to the Heights due to the financial growth of business.

The new gallery will be located 3233 East 11th Street in East Heights/Cottage Grove in the ALARA Garage complex, a “premier destination for exotic and luxury cars” established in 2009 by professional racer Ara Malkhassian.

“Partnering with the other luxury businesses at ALARA will allow us to better serve an expanded consumer base and focus on our core values: showing amazing art and expanding the artistic narrative which reflects the diversity of our city,” states gallery owner Nicole Longnecker in a press release.

She continues: “Being in the same location with other high-end businesses will be beneficial to us: our artists will gain more exposure, our clients get a unique venue for selecting art, and our collectors get off-street parking just outside our door. The potential for growth and our ability to serve our expanding collector base has us very excited.”

The reopening of the Nicole Longnecker Gallery is slated for October 5, 2019.