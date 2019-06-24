Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program in San Antonio Opens Exhibition This Week

Two years ago the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced the expansion of its Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program to Detroit, MI; Newark, NJ; Oakland, CA, and San Antonio, which Glasstire covered here in 2017.

This year’s first round of San Antonio participants will be part of an exhibition of visual arts, film, and performance which opens this Thursday, June 27, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Centro de Artes in San Antonio. The exhibition will be on view through Sunday, September 29 and will be free and open to the public. San Antonio’s Blue Star Contemporary is a participating organization for this exhibition.

San Antonio’s participating artists include: Lorena Angulo, Richard Armendariz, Jose Balli, Marisela Barrera, Gregg Barrios, Kim Bishop, Hayfer Brea Rodriguez, Francisco Cortes, Sarah Fisch, Anel Flores, Ernesto Ibanez, Julya Jara, Maria Linan, Sergio Mata, Bárbara Miñarro, Ashley Mireles, Merle Mory, Anastassia Rabajille, Andrea V. Rivas, Jessica Ruiz, Luis Valderas, Jorge Villarreal, Anne Wallace, Naomi Wanjiku, Guillermina Zabala, and Claudia Elisa Zapata.

NYFA connects immigrant artists with mentors and, according to its website “pairs immigrant artists working in all disciplines with artist mentors who provide one-on-one peer support.” The outreach received a two-year grant from the Ford Foundation to support the expansion in 2017 and has also received support from the Vilcek foundation for their New York City-specific performance and literary arts opportunities.