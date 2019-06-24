Houston Center for Photography Announces Center Annual Artists and Winners of the Beth Block Honoraria

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) announced earlier this month the participants of The Center Annual Exhibition and winners of the Beth Block Honoraria.

Director of Light Work, Shane Lavalette, selected 38 artists out of more than 250 entries from around the world. Among those selected, only three artists received the Beth Block Honoraria, generously supported by The Beth Block Foundation: Deanna Pizzitelli, Samantha Box, and Zora Murff. The three artists will each receive a $1,000 honorarium, and will be featured in the Fall 2019 issue of spot magazine.

The yearly exhibition serves as a survey of the current themes, technologies, and practices in photography. The Center Annual Exhibition will be on view at the HCP July 19–Sep 1, 2019.

Here are this year’s Center Annual Exhibition artists:

Sasha Arutyunova

Elijah Barrett

Pauline Batista

Christa Blackwood

Samantha Box

Jessica Buie

Claire Chauvin

Yvette Marie Dostatni

Maureen Drennan

Yael Eban

Arash Fewzee

Taylor Galloway

Preston Gannaway

Emily Graham

Garrett Grove

J Houston

Brendon Kahn

Vikesh Kapoor

Ian Kline

Ward Long

Rita Maas

Bradley Marshall

Zora Murff

Deanna Pizzitelli

Alice Quaresma

Daniel Ramos

Shawn Records

Tamara Reynolds

Aaron Rothman

Elina Ruka

Ginevra Shay

Sean Sprague

Anika Steppe

Aaron Turner

Nat Ward

Kendra Ward

Jaclyn Wright

Naiwen Zhang

Congrats to all!