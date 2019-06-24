Houston Center for Photography Announces Center Annual Artists and Winners of the Beth Block Honoraria

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) announced earlier this month the participants of The Center Annual Exhibition and winners of the Beth Block Honoraria.
Director of Light Work, Shane Lavalette, selected 38 artists out of more than 250 entries from around the world. Among those selected, only three artists received the Beth Block Honoraria, generously supported by The Beth Block Foundation: Deanna Pizzitelli, Samantha Box, and Zora Murff. The three artists will each receive a $1,000 honorarium, and will be featured in the Fall 2019 issue of spot magazine.
The yearly exhibition serves as a survey of the current themes, technologies, and practices in photography. The Center Annual Exhibition will be on view at the HCP July 19–Sep 1, 2019.
Here are this year’s Center Annual Exhibition artists:
Sasha Arutyunova
Elijah Barrett
Pauline Batista
Christa Blackwood
Samantha Box
Jessica Buie
Claire Chauvin
Yvette Marie Dostatni
Maureen Drennan
Yael Eban
Arash Fewzee
Taylor Galloway
Preston Gannaway
Emily Graham
Garrett Grove
J Houston
Brendon Kahn
Vikesh Kapoor
Ian Kline
Ward Long
Rita Maas
Bradley Marshall
Zora Murff
Deanna Pizzitelli
Alice Quaresma
Daniel Ramos
Shawn Records
Tamara Reynolds
Aaron Rothman
Elina Ruka
Ginevra Shay
Sean Sprague
Anika Steppe
Aaron Turner
Nat Ward
Kendra Ward
Jaclyn Wright
Naiwen Zhang
Congrats to all!