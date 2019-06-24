Houston Center for Photography Announces Center Annual Artists and Winners of the Beth Block Honoraria

by Glasstire June 24, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Photo by Zora Murff

Photo by Zora Murff

The Houston Center for Photography (HCP) announced earlier this month the participants of The Center Annual Exhibition and winners of the Beth Block Honoraria. 

Director of Light Work, Shane Lavalette, selected 38 artists out of more than 250 entries from around the world. Among those selected, only three artists received the Beth Block Honoraria, generously supported by The Beth Block Foundation: Deanna Pizzitelli, Samantha Box, and Zora Murff. The three artists will each receive a $1,000 honorarium, and will be featured in the Fall 2019 issue of spot magazine.

The yearly exhibition serves as a survey of the current themes, technologies, and practices in photography. The Center Annual Exhibition will be on view at the HCP July 19–Sep 1, 2019.

Here are this year’s Center Annual Exhibition artists:

Sasha Arutyunova
Elijah Barrett
Pauline Batista
Christa Blackwood
Samantha Box
Jessica Buie
Claire Chauvin
Yvette Marie Dostatni
Maureen Drennan
Yael Eban
Arash Fewzee
Taylor Galloway
Preston Gannaway
Emily Graham
Garrett Grove
J Houston
Brendon Kahn
Vikesh Kapoor
Ian Kline
Ward Long
Rita Maas
Bradley Marshall
Zora Murff
Deanna Pizzitelli
Alice Quaresma
Daniel Ramos
Shawn Records
Tamara Reynolds
Aaron Rothman
Elina Ruka
Ginevra Shay
Sean Sprague
Anika Steppe
Aaron Turner
Nat Ward
Kendra Ward
Jaclyn Wright
Naiwen Zhang

Congrats to all!

0 comment

You may also like

MenilFest Returns and Smart People Know How to...

April 14, 2015

HCP Announces Fellowship Winners

December 26, 2015

Sarah Sudhoff Named New Executive Director For Houston...

December 19, 2014

Texas Art Travel: Houston

September 1, 2011

Meet the Man Who Made All Your Selfies...

December 16, 2014

Friendly Staff Shake-Up as HCP Grows

July 16, 2014

HCP Director Steps Down After Less Than a...

October 23, 2015

Cutler new Programs Coordinator at HCP, dust settles...

August 7, 2011

Top Five: September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017

Top Five: May 23, 2019

May 23, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: