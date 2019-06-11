Gulf Coast Opens Applications for Beauchamp Prize for Critical Art Writing

Today, Gulf Coast, an arts and literary nonprofit publication in Houston, announced that it is opening applications for its annual Beauchamp Prize for Critical Art Writing. Open to any and all arts writers, the prize comes with a $3,000 award to the winning piece of prose, with two runners-up receiving $1,000 each. The selected pieces of writing will also be published in Gulf Coast’s physical journal, and online.

The juror for this year’s prize is art critic and ARTS. BLACK co-founder and editor Jessica Lynne. Recently, Ms. Lynne has written for Artnews, BOMB Magazine, and Cultured Magazine, among other outlets. She also worked in 2018 as a columnist-in-residence for Open Space, SFMOMA’s publishing platform, and also serves on the boards of Black Art Futures Fund and the Organization of Women Writers of Africa.

The Beauchamp Prize was founded in 2017 to honor the late Toni Beauchamp, who was a supporter of the Texas-based quarterly print publication Art Lies and of many other organizations, including DiverseWorks and the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

After Art Lies ceased operation in 2011, the magazine’s ethos was folded into Gulf Coast, bolstering the publication’s art coverage. The merger also includes having a rotating arts-specific guest editor for the magazine.

Past Beauchamp Prize winners include California-based writer Brandon Brown (2017), and Baltimore-based writer Maura Callahan (2018).

For entry and eligibility information for the 2019 Beauchamp Prize, please see below. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2019.

—Previously unpublished work and work that has been published within the last year will be considered.

—Submit one piece of critical art writing, of no more than 1,500 words, in a single .doc, .docx, or .pdf file. The piece of writing must be written in English.

—The contest will be judged blindly, so please do not include your bio, your name, or any contact information in the uploaded document.