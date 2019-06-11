Bushwick Bill, Member of Legendary Houston Rap Group The Geto Boys, Dead at 52

Bushwick Bill, whose real name was Richard Shaw, died early Monday morning in Colorado after a short battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Bill was incorrectly reported dead on Sunday but did not make it through the night.

The Geto Boys classic lineup consisted of Scarface, Willie D, and Bushwick Bill, who had originally been a dancer for an earlier lineup of the group. Hailing from the Fifth Ward of Houston, The Geto Boys were early pioneers of gangsta rap, horrorcore, and independent rap. Their album from 1991 We Can’t Be Stopped went platinum despite being on an independent label and getting minimal radio play due to its lyric content.

In The Geto Boys paranoid classic, Mind Playing Tricks on Me, a rap song that equals the surreal dread of an Edgar Allen Poe story, Bill raps about being stalked by an enemy on Halloween, but the story takes a turn:

“The more I swung, the more blood flew

Then he disappeared and my boys disappeared too

Then I felt just like a fiend

It wasn’t even close to Halloween

It was dark as fuck on the streets

My hands were all bloody, from punching on the concrete

God damn homey

My mind is playing tricks on me”

The Geto Boys had planned a reunion tour that fell through after Bill’s diagnosis in May. Bill’s family said that details of a memorial will be released soon.