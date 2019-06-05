Mystic Lyon Presents an Observational Listening and Drawing Workshop

Mystic Lyon, an art and event space in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, presents Recreational Aesthetics: Observational Listening and Drawing Series by artist Emily Sloan. Via Mystic Lyon: “These drawing and sonic meditations are part of a series of artist-led workshops referred to as Recreational Aesthetics and are funded in part by a Let Creativity Happen Grant from Houston Arts Alliance and the City of Houston.”

The series will take place on three Saturdays. — June 8, 15 and 22 — from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. The events are free, and materials will be provided. This series will feature drawings and listening scores by Emily Sloan, some inspired by legendary Houston composer Pauline Oliveros. Visitors will be able to listen and create their own works.

Emily Sloan, who founded Mystic Lyon, has a long history of experiential art happenings, including baptisms out of a pickup truck, an art gallery in a refrigerator, and a nap room for artists at Project Row Houses.

General info: Recreational Aesthetics: Observational Listening and Drawing Series by artist Emily Sloan takes place June 8, 15 and 22 from 10:30am-12pm at Mystic Lyon, 5007 Lyons Ave. Houston.