Texas Sculpture Group Opens Exhibition in Splendora

This weekend, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, the Texas Sculpture Group is opening its All-Member Exhibition at Splendora Gardens. Founded as an non-profit organization promoting sculpture in all its various forms, the Texas Sculpture Group offers members benefits including exhibition opportunities and catalogs, and promotes sculpture-related events and open calls happening in the state.

Although the group’s membership exhibitions aren’t annual, they are extensive: this year’s show includes works by more than 50 artists living and working in Texas. As for the show’s venue, Splendora Gardens is the former studio of Texas artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke (from 1979 to 1997). Located 40 miles north of Downtown Houston, the space was revived and reopened in 2017. The site’s current staff include its executive director Ruby Surls, and artistic director Alton Dulaney.

In addition to using the 9,000-square-foot former studio space, the Texas Sculpture Group All-Member Exhibition will make use of Splendora Gardens’ extensive grounds.

The opening of the exhibition on June 1 will include a panel discussion moderated by Mariah Rockefeller and Lynn Castle of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas. The talk will feature some of the show’s exhibiting artists, including Danville Chadbourne, Sherry Owens, Sabine Senft, Gary Webernick, and Alton Dulaney. After the talk, the opening will continue until 4 PM, and the exhibition will be on view through July 26, 2019. See a list of participating artists below.

Artists featured in the Texas Sculpture Group’s 2019 All-Member Exhibition include:

Elizabeth Akamatsu

Jan Ayers Friedman

Brent Baggett

Jerolyn Bahm-Colombik

Leticia Bajuyo

Robbie Barber

Jill Bedgood

Steve Brudniak

Susan Budge

Danville Chadbourne

Valerie Chaussonnet

Roger Colombik

Steve Daly

Glenn Downing

Jayne Duryea

Carter Ernst

Bill FitzGibbons

Jeff Forster

Michael Furrh

Larry Graeber

Jack Gron

Chad Hines

Suguru Hiraide

Ben Hoyt

Dewane Hughes

Meredith Jack

Sharon Kopriva

Catherine Lee

Charmaine Locke

Wells Mason

Colleen McCulla-Thomas

Hans Molzberger

Mary Morse

Steve Murphy

Scott Nicol

Michelle O’Michael

Julia Ousley

Sherry Owens

Jim Robertson

Joel Sampson

Paul David Seeman

Sabine Senft

Laura Sturtz

James Surls

Gary Sweeney

Tanya Synar

George Tobolowsky

Hank Waddell

Gary Webernick

Brian Wedgworth

Ira Wiesenfeld

Jo Zider