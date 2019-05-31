Texas Sculpture Group Opens Exhibition in Splendora

This weekend, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, the Texas Sculpture Group is opening its All-Member Exhibition at Splendora Gardens. Founded as an non-profit organization promoting sculpture in all its various forms, the Texas Sculpture Group offers members benefits including exhibition opportunities and catalogs, and promotes sculpture-related events and open calls happening in the state.
Although the group’s membership exhibitions aren’t annual, they are extensive: this year’s show includes works by more than 50 artists living and working in Texas. As for the show’s venue, Splendora Gardens is the former studio of Texas artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke (from 1979 to 1997). Located 40 miles north of Downtown Houston, the space was revived and reopened in 2017. The site’s current staff include its executive director Ruby Surls, and artistic director Alton Dulaney.
In addition to using the 9,000-square-foot former studio space, the Texas Sculpture Group All-Member Exhibition will make use of Splendora Gardens’ extensive grounds.
The opening of the exhibition on June 1 will include a panel discussion moderated by Mariah Rockefeller and Lynn Castle of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas. The talk will feature some of the show’s exhibiting artists, including Danville Chadbourne, Sherry Owens, Sabine Senft, Gary Webernick, and Alton Dulaney. After the talk, the opening will continue until 4 PM, and the exhibition will be on view through July 26, 2019. See a list of participating artists below.
Artists featured in the Texas Sculpture Group’s 2019 All-Member Exhibition include:
Elizabeth Akamatsu
Jan Ayers Friedman
Brent Baggett
Jerolyn Bahm-Colombik
Leticia Bajuyo
Robbie Barber
Jill Bedgood
Steve Brudniak
Susan Budge
Danville Chadbourne
Valerie Chaussonnet
Roger Colombik
Steve Daly
Glenn Downing
Jayne Duryea
Carter Ernst
Bill FitzGibbons
Jeff Forster
Michael Furrh
Larry Graeber
Jack Gron
Chad Hines
Suguru Hiraide
Ben Hoyt
Dewane Hughes
Meredith Jack
Sharon Kopriva
Catherine Lee
Charmaine Locke
Wells Mason
Colleen McCulla-Thomas
Hans Molzberger
Mary Morse
Steve Murphy
Scott Nicol
Michelle O’Michael
Julia Ousley
Sherry Owens
Jim Robertson
Joel Sampson
Paul David Seeman
Sabine Senft
Laura Sturtz
James Surls
Gary Sweeney
Tanya Synar
George Tobolowsky
Hank Waddell
Gary Webernick
Brian Wedgworth
Ira Wiesenfeld
Jo Zider