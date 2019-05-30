Battleship Texas to be Relocated

Battleship Texas, a battleship first deployed in 1912 and serving in both World Wars, has been stationed as a museum and historical attraction in La Porte, Texas (just outside of Houston) after being decommissioned in 1948. Battleship Texas has experienced significant entropy in recent years. It closed twice in 2017 due to leaks in the ship’s hull. Because it is not dry docked (it resides in the Houston Ship Channel), it requires constant maintenance.

The Battleship only attracts about 80,000 visitors a year, bringing in revenue of approximately $1.2 million dollars. According to Bruce Bramlett, the executive director of the Battleship Texas Foundation, the current situation is untenable and the Battleship should be moved to a location where it would attract four to five times as many visitors. John Cyrier, a state representative from Lockhart, has suggested moving the Battleship to Galveston, but no new location has been determined.

A unanimously passed bill awaiting Governor Greg Abbot’s signature would provide $35 million dollars in repairs and transport to its new home. In 2016, Glasstire ranked Battleship Texas as one of its top five things to see in Houston.