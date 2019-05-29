Houston Mayor Seeks Proposals for “Our Town” Federal Grants

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has invited artists and organizations to submit proposals that he would endorse for potential grant funding by a National Endowment for the Arts program called Our Town.

The ten-year old Our Town is the National Endowment for the Arts’ creative placemaking grants program. The program funds projects in arts engagement, cultural planning, design, and artist creative industry support. Matching grants range from $25,000 to $200,000, with a minimum cost share/match equal to the grant amount.

The mayor may nominate two Houston projects for grants of up to $200,000. Artists and organizations who receive the grants must provide matching funds.

“As we work to develop our ‘complete city’ with enhancements for every neighborhood, I’m excited about artists and organizations bringing forward their best ideas for this grant opportunity,” Mayor Turner says.

Applicants should consult with the mayor’s Arts and Culture Plan and the Our Town page to synthesize their proposals. Applicants should submit their concepts, with identified artists and partners, no later than June 18, 2019 to Cultural.Affairs@houstontx.gov. Successful applicants will receive the required endorsement letter to include with their final submission to the National Endowment for the Arts prior to the NEA deadline on August 8, 2019.

A showcase of recent Our Town projects can be found here. Projects range from activation of arts districts in cities like Charleston, Dubuque, and Long Beach, and building and renovating structures like a bridge in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and a historic theater in North Adams, Massachusetts.