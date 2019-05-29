Artist Jeff Elrod Denies Alleged Assault in Marfa

On May 26, 2019, the New York Daily News and the Daily Mail reported that New York and Marfa-based artist Jeff Elrod has been accused of groping a woman outside of a restaurant in Marfa.

According to a police report obtained by the Daily News, the incident allegedly took place back in August, but the accuser waited until October to file a report because she “feared retaliation.” Mr. Elrod was then formally charged with simple assault, a non-arrestable offense, on November 14.

According to the woman’s police report, she and Mr. Elrod ate dinner together at an upscale restaurant in Marfa and then had a drink at its bar. As they were leaving, Mr. Elrod allegedly said “I have to kiss your breasts.” According to the Daily News‘ reporting, Mr. Elrod then “pulled her breast out of her bra and shirt and put his mouth on her breast.”

After the incident, the woman claims in the report that she and Mr. Elrod walked to his studio in Marfa where he “began trying to touch her leg.” The woman claims that she then left Mr. Elrod’s studio.

In a statement to the Daily News, Apline-based lawyer Liz Rogers told the publication that “the Class C misdemeanor ‘offense’ alleged is the Texas equivalent of a speeding ticket,” and that she and Mr. Elrod “believe this is nothing short of an extortion attempt by the claimant.”

Mr. Elrod’s accuser countered, saying she “signed a legal statement relinquishing [her] rights to pursue civil action following the trial and that financial gain is of no interest to [her] in this matter.”

In a statement sent to Glasstire from the communications firm Sitrick and Company, Mr. Elrod commented on the charge, stating:

“The allegations filed against me are completely untrue and I am devastated by this claim. I have been waiting silently and looking forward for months to defend myself in court, but due to recent events I am now forced to speak out against this egregious accusation. I trust that I will find justice and be cleared of this charge at the Marfa Municipal Court.”

According to the Daily News, a trial “is now expected to take place in late summer… . If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of a $500 fine.”

