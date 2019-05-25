Art Dirt: The Good, Bad, & Ugly of Performance Art

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Brandon Zech and Christina Rees talk about the merits of shock value, the uselessness of labels, and the dread of getting stuck watching a bad performance.

“Being trapped at a bad performance art performance is a pretty hellacious thing.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

