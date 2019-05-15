Next Month: Austin Dance India Presents Sacred Earth Stories

Anuradha Naimpally, artistic director of Austin Dance India, will present Sacred Earth Stories at the Emma Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30. Connecting ancient Greek, Indian and Peruvian mythologies to current issues of global climate change, Sacred Earth Stories features Bharata Natyam, a traditional style of Indian dance, and an original score played live by local musicians with spoken-word commentary.

Tales of Bhoomi Devi (Mother Earth in Indian mythologies), Gaia (Earth Goddess in Greek mythologies), and Pachamama (Goddess of Fertility and Abundance in Peruvian mythologies) are presented through the lens of our current deforestation and pollution issues. Naimpally partnered with the local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and also worked with Austin-based Rainforest Partnership to source original stories from Peruvian rainforest communities.

“Expressing urgency through the arts feels like a novel way to inspire action and avoid complacency,” says Susan Adams, Regional Coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Third Coast Region. “I want viewers to walk away feeling inspired and empowered to take action on climate change.”

Both performances will be followed by a Q&A session with Sacred Earth Stories choreographer Naimpally, members of the cast, and representatives from CCL and Rainforest Partnership.

Performances take place on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. Admission to Sacred Earth Stories is $20 for the general public; $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at sacredearthstories.eventbrite.com.