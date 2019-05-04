This and That: The Joy of Painting

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Beat The Devil Out Of It

This video, which demonstrates how to make a painting in the style of Willem de Kooning, was produced by the Museum of Modern Art:

And here’s Bob Ross, the sui generis of TV painting teachers, in a compilation that shows him beating his, er, brush:

Somehow, watching Ross produce dumb, happy little trees with a fan brush is vastly preferable to watching a guy whip out a dumb abstract expressionist painting in under 20 minutes. Maybe it’s Ross’ ASMR voice. Maybe it’s his white man ‘fro. Maybe it’s about the simple sincerity of his guileless (artless?) landscapes. Whatever it is, that MoMA video is painful to watch.



But, whatever. Give it 30 years, and maybe someday the kids will think it’s retro and cool.

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan