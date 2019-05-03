Celebrate Donald Judd’s Legacy in Marfa (Now) or New York (Next Year)

by Glasstire May 3, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail
Architecture Office, Judd Foundation, Marfa, Texas. Image: Alex Marks © Judd Foundation

Architecture Office, Judd Foundation, Marfa, Texas. Image: Alex Marks © Judd Foundation

Saturday, May 4 marks Chinati’s Community Day in Marfa, and the Judd Foundation will open La Mansana de Chinati/The Block from 11:00am–1:00pm that day. The event is free and open to the public.

Community Day is supported by, among others, the NEA, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the town of Marfa, and Marfa ISD. La Mansana de Chinati/The Block, on the center town strip of Marfa, is a complex of buildings purchased by Judd in 1973 and maintained by the Judd Foundation.

Community Day is comprised of free art viewing around town, including at the Chinati Foundation, the Chamberlain Building, and the Ice Plant; music, dance and food at the Arena (with programming primarily by MISD students); and a 3:30 PM talk by Michael Roch at the Wesley Gallery at the Chinati Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Judd Foundation has announced that next spring MoMA will open the exhibition Donald Judd, “the first major US retrospective dedicated to Judd in over three decades.” The exhibition, exclusive to MoMA, is made up of around 60 works from both public and private collections. The show will run March 1-July 11, 2020.

Via the Judd Foundation: “Donald Judd will survey the evolution of Judd’s work, beginning with his paintings, reliefs, and handmade objects from the early 1960s; to the years in which he built an iconic vocabulary of works in three dimensions including hollow boxes, stacks, and progressions in readily available commercial materials; and continuing through his extensive engagement with color during the last decade of his life.”

For more on Community Day in Marfa, please go here. For more on Donald Judd at MoMA, please go here.

 

 

 

0 comment

You may also like

Arp Art For Kids: Chinati Fills Winter Break...

December 12, 2011

Chinati Awarded Federal Grant for Education Programs

August 11, 2011

What’s the Chinati Foundation Up To?

April 28, 2017

The 6 Best Takedowns of MoMA’s Appalling Björk...

March 7, 2015

This and That: Donald Judd and a West...

October 18, 2018

New York Now 2/4: Three Museums

November 11, 2013

Great Horned Owl Newest Chinati Resident

May 3, 2014

See Stars at the Judd Foundation in Marfa...

May 25, 2018

Pac-MoMA Gobbles Video Games Into Its Collection

December 7, 2012

Exit Interview: Claudia Schmuckli

August 30, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: