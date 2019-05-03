Celebrate Donald Judd’s Legacy in Marfa (Now) or New York (Next Year)

Saturday, May 4 marks Chinati’s Community Day in Marfa, and the Judd Foundation will open La Mansana de Chinati/The Block from 11:00am–1:00pm that day. The event is free and open to the public.

Community Day is supported by, among others, the NEA, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the town of Marfa, and Marfa ISD. La Mansana de Chinati/The Block, on the center town strip of Marfa, is a complex of buildings purchased by Judd in 1973 and maintained by the Judd Foundation.

Community Day is comprised of free art viewing around town, including at the Chinati Foundation, the Chamberlain Building, and the Ice Plant; music, dance and food at the Arena (with programming primarily by MISD students); and a 3:30 PM talk by Michael Roch at the Wesley Gallery at the Chinati Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Judd Foundation has announced that next spring MoMA will open the exhibition Donald Judd, “the first major US retrospective dedicated to Judd in over three decades.” The exhibition, exclusive to MoMA, is made up of around 60 works from both public and private collections. The show will run March 1-July 11, 2020.

Via the Judd Foundation: “Donald Judd will survey the evolution of Judd’s work, beginning with his paintings, reliefs, and handmade objects from the early 1960s; to the years in which he built an iconic vocabulary of works in three dimensions including hollow boxes, stacks, and progressions in readily available commercial materials; and continuing through his extensive engagement with color during the last decade of his life.”

For more on Community Day in Marfa, please go here. For more on Donald Judd at MoMA, please go here.