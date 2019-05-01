Pearl Fincher Museum a Victim of Mail Theft

The Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, a non-collecting, non-profit art institution located in Spring, sent out an email newsletter alerting museum patrons that it has been a victim of mail theft. Along with its neighboring organizations that are also part of the Cypress Creek Cultural District, the museum was targeted by thieves who stole donation checks addressed to the institution between January 1, 2019 and April 2, 2019.

According to the Pearl Fincher, the suspected thieves deposited some of the stolen checks via a mobile phone app into an account, diverting the funds from the institution. None of the affected organizations use mobile-phone deposits, and the Pearl Fincher is asking that all of its supporters who might be affected by this crime make sure that their donations were cleared and correctly deposited into the museum’s Amegy bank account.

The museum is encouraging anyone who might have information about the crime, or anyone who has experienced a suspicious transaction, to contact them at 281.376.6322 or ani.boyajian@pearlmfa.org.

Mail fraud is a federal crime and is investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspectors. Conviction can come with substantial fines and prison time.