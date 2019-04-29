Scenes from Henry Sanchez’s BioArt Bayou-torium (With Pontoon-Boat Tours!)

Yesterday, April 28, wrapped up a two-week run of Henry Sanchez’s BioArt Bayou-torium project along Houston’s Buffalo Bayou. A combination science lab and art studio set up inside a shipping container, and accompanied by pontoon-boat tours of the bayou, Sanchez’s project was funded by Warhol’s Idea Fund.

On April 20, Glasstire’s Brandon Zech wrote: “….Sanchez’s main workshop and research space, which is a retooled shipping container, offers visitors microscopes, imaging equipment, and art supplies that they can use to respond to the tours and other activities. The lab is manned by bilingual (English- and Spanish-speaking) guides who are also knowledgeable about the flora and fauna of the bayou and its surroundings.”

“The BioArt Bayou-torium fits into Mr. Sanchez’s history of creating socially-engaged spaces that aim to inform and educate local communities. A few of Mr. Sanchez’s past projects have focused on waterways: Aqua-Culture, a 2014 show he curated at the McKinney Avenue Contemporary in Dallas addressed ‘issues surrounding the use, management and engagement with water,’ and his English Kills Project addresses the pollution of English Kills, which is the source of the Newtown Creek waterway in Brooklyn.”

BioArt Bayou-torium was also a Top Five pick the week of April 25.

Here is recent Glasstire podcast featuring an interview with Sanchez, recorded on location in Austin at the Satellite Art Show, where Sanchez performed.

Photography by Glasstire’s Jennifer Battaglia, snapped on April 28, 2019 (unless otherwise noted).