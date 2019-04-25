Artists: Apply Now for a Nasher Sculpture Center Microgrant

by Brandon Zech April 25, 2019
Chesley Antoinette’s Tignon

Chesley Antoinette’s Tignon at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center (Antoinette is a former Nasher Sculpture Center Artist Microgrant awardee)

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas is currently accepting applications for its biannual Artist Microgrant program. Open to artists living and working in North Texas counties (Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker or Wise), the grants offer artists up to $2,000 for small-scale projects and professional development.

The program debuted in 2015 as a way for the the Nasher to invest in the local art community. In the program’s initial round, the Nasher gave $1000 awards to five artists and collectives. Those first grants helped awardees make video projects (Christopher Blay), rent studios spaces and transport work to and from shows (Jeff Gibbons), purchase studio tools (Margaret Meehan and Celia Eberle), and operate artist-run spaces (Brick Haus Collective).

The jurors for the Nasher’s 2019 Artist Microgrant program include previous microgrant recipients Giovanni Valderas and Chesley Antoinette, along with artists Nic Nicosia and Nathan Carter.

Applications are due by May 1, 2019. See below for the list of eligibility requirements.

—Application is open to artists working in any media.
—Eligible artists must be over 18 years of age and currently reside in North Texas (Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker or Wise County).
—Individual artists or artist collectives may apply once per calendar year. Artist collectives must list all active members on their application.
—Artists may apply for up to $2000 to be used directly on physical resources or endeavors that will further their artistic activity and practice.
—Proposed usage of funds may include, but is not limited to: general expenses associated with artistic practice, such as studio rental, materials and equipment, travel for research purposes, or exhibition-related expenses.
—Nasher Sculpture Center employees and immediate family members of Nasher Sculpture Center staff or trustees are not eligible to apply.

