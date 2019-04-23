Photographers: Show Your Work at the SRO Photo Gallery

The SRO Photo Gallery at Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock is currently accepting applications for its 2019-2020 season of solo exhibitions. Located in the basement of TTU’s School of Art, the gallery has become known as an interesting and opportune place to show for photographers from across the US. Every year SRO receives from 50-70 submissions for solo shows.

Adding to the SRO Photo Gallery’s reputation is what the space actually physically is (and what SRO’s acronym stands for): Standing Room Only. The space is a number of lock cases in the school’s hallway, seamlessly integrating an art exhibition into students’ daily walk through the building.

In a recent Glasstire article about the SRO Gallery, TTU photography professor Robin D. Germany talked a bit about the gallery, its mission, and programming:

“The SRO Gallery is designed to provide support for the educational mission, and expose students to a variety of contemporary photography… . The programming reflects what the students are doing, what faculty is doing, and what contemporary photography is doing.”

She also added that the shows selected for the space tend to be “technically or conceptually challenging.”

Applications for exhibitions at the SRO gallery are due by May 1, 2019. See more details below, and go here to apply.

Call For Submissions:

We look for portfolios that utilize photography in all styles, techniques, and aesthetic approaches. Consistency in the work as well as creative vision is important in the selection process.

We are only able to display artwork without framing (either matted or mounted on thin backing). The maximum dimensions an individual print can be for display are 30 x 72 x 1 inches. We are unable to display video works.

There is no submission fee to apply to SRO Photo Gallery for consideration. Selected artists will be announced in late May.