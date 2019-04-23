MoMA Names Blanton’s Beverly Adams New Curator of Latin American Art

Dr. Beverly Adams, who has served as curator of Latin American Art at UT Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art for the last five years, has been appointed New York’s Museum of Modern Art’s new Curator of Latin American Art.

“MoMA has a long history of engagement with Latin American art and today has the most outstanding collection of its type. I look forward to building on that foundation and bringing new perspectives to the collection and to exhibitions,” states Dr. Adams.

Dr. Adams received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from UT Austin and, from 1989 to 1995, served as assistant curator of Latin American Art for the Blanton (then called the Archer M. Huntington Art Gallery). Dr. Adams then worked as curator of contemporary art at the San Antonio Museum of Art, curator of Latin American Art at the Phoenix Art Museum, and curator of the Diane and Bruce Halle Collection in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the last five years she has curated such Blanton shows as: The Avant-Garde Networks of Amauta: Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the 1920s (2019); Javier Téllez: Letter on the Blind for the Use of Those Who See (2017); and its current exhibition, Words/Matter: Latin American Art and Language, among others.

In her new role at MoMA, Dr. Adams will work with curator Inés Katzenstein, the director of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Research Institute for the Study of Art from Latin America. Dr. Adams’ responsibilities will include the development of special exhibitions and catalogues, installation of the collection galleries, and acquisitions and research programs.