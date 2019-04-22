Charles Adams Studio Project Announces Artists Selected for New Work Studios

by Brandon Zech April 22, 2019
0
Charles Adams Studio Project Work Studios in Lubbock Texas

CASP’s new studio building

Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP), a Lubbock-based non-profit arts organization that manages studio spaces and runs a residency and gallery, recently announced the artists selected to occupy its four new Work Studios. The spaces, which are coveted by local artists (because of their location, affordability, and the surrounding arts community), are a recent construction by CASP in an effort to bolster the city’s arts district.

The organization constructed four initial studios a few years ago, which were quickly rented out by local artists. The spaces, which are each 800 square feet (20′ x 40′) and run only $400 a month, host open studio events in conjunction with the city’s massively popular First Friday Art Trail, along with neighboring organizations CASP and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

Ultimately, CASP hopes to build twenty total studios, solidifying the area as a small artist colony. The artists selected to occupy the four new Work Studios include Texas Tech’s Rachel Anderson and Valerie Hlavaty in Studio E; photographer Ashley Saed in Studio F; and muralist Joey Martinez in Studio G. Studio H will be shared by a number of Lubbock-based artists, including metalsmith Sean Scully as well as Scotty Hensler, Victoria Shields, and Carolina Arellanos.

A ribbon cutting for the new studio spaces is scheduled for May 3, 2019 from 5-6 PM.

