DMA Takes Günther Förg to Venice Biennale

Earlier this year, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) presented — in collaboration with the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam — the exhibition Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty. It was a survey of the late German artist’s work, and re-examined his output and legacy “…in relation to key issues of the 20th century, including postwar nostalgia and loss and the utopianism of high modernism.”

Now, the DMA, in collaboration with Förg’s estate, is taking Förg’s work to the Venice Biennale. Förg in Venice, on view May 11 through August 23, 2019 at the Palazzo Contarini Polignac in Venice, (via the DMA) “…brings together over 30 pieces from the artist’s multidisciplinary practice – focusing on his paintings and lesser known sculptural work – to reflect on the expansive and intuitive methods of this manifold, intellectual artist.” This is an official event of the Biennale 2019.

The exhibition is curated by Dr. Elisa Schaar, and supporting research comes from the DMA’s Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, who curated the DMA’s Günther Förg: A Fragile Beauty. The Venice exhibition installation isn’t quite conventional: “Rather than a formal exhibition, the presentation is designed as an atmospheric staging of works in an intimate, private setting, in order to evoke a romanticism not usually associated with Förg’s oeuvre. By integrating Förg’s rich bodies of work throughout the internal palace rooms, the exhibition demonstrates Förg’s interest in the dialogue between art, architecture and the viewer.”

Förg, born in Füssen, Allgäu, Germany in 1952 (d. 2013) was a significant post-war painter who made experimental abstract works. He had expressed an interest in having a solo exhibition at the Venice Biennale, ‘which he was not able to realize during his lifetime.” Förg in Venice posthumously fulfills that wish.

