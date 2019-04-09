‘Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal’ at Project Row Houses

by Glasstire April 9, 2019
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Autumn Knight In Rehearsal at Brazos Bookstore in Houston April 16 2019

Autumn Knight is an interdisciplinary artist working with performance, installation, video and text. Her performance work has been on view at various notable institutions including The New Museum in New York, Art League Houston, Project Row Houses, Blaffer Art Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum, and Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Reviewing Knight’s video piece that addresses the arrest, imprisonment, and suspicious death of Sandra Bland, Rainey Knudson wrote in 2017: “Part of the human experience is to feel out of control of our surroundings, where we are at the mercy of forces larger and more powerful than we are, whether they be authority figures, illness, systemic racism, the art world, or just bad luck. Knight’s video is a response to the feeling of being out of control — in her case, to the fearful acknowledgment that such a devastating fate could befall a woman her age, on a road Knight herself had driven so many times, so mundanely close to home. Directions to Prairie View is Knight’s lyrical effort to cope with — and even create something poetic out of — the tragedy and existential horror of a senseless death.”

Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal is the first comprehensive publication on the artist, who somewhat recently moved to New York from Houston, and is included in the 2019 Whitney Biennial. It includes essays from performance studies scholars Jennifer Doyle and Sandra Ruiz, and curators Amy L. Powell and Ryan N. Dennis, as well as a conversation between the artist and choreographer Cynthia Oliver. The book also reproduces Knight’s original performance scores and research notes, and documents her exhibition at Krannert Art Museum in the spring of 2017.

On Tuesday, April 16 at 7 PM at Project Row Houses in Houston, Autumn Knight, Ryan Dennis, and Amy Powell will read from and discuss the book. Admission is free, and copies of the book for purchase can be reserved in advance here.

Knight will also perform at the CounterCurrent festival with Robert Pruitt as the duo MF Problem. We Been Did That, on Sunday, April 14, is a survey of radical happenings, performances, and interventions from Houston’s black/POC arts community over the last decade. Free tickets can be reserved here.

0 comment

You may also like

Artists and Writers to Decide If They Have...

October 30, 2014

‘Not That But This’ Launches New Site with...

June 10, 2015

NEA Awards VBB $20,000 for 2012 Living Room...

November 22, 2011

Houston Artist Selected for Studio Museum AiR

July 11, 2016

Who Got the 2015 Houston Artadia Awards?

November 24, 2015

This Week in Texas Art: New Year, New...

January 21, 2015

Art League Houston Announces Charge Grant Recipients

March 5, 2016

Lone Star Performance Explosion: Some of Night 2

February 26, 2014

The Glasstire 2014 Spring Preview!

January 6, 2014

Ex-Texan to Close Out Marfa Contemporary

January 12, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: